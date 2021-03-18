Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Prince Harry, William’s rift has gone too far, says royal expert Angela Levin

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship has hit rock bottom over the span of time, and the rift between them has widened after the Oprah Winfrey. 

Shedding light on the royal princes' equation, royal expert Angela Levin told Us Weekly, “I don’t think they could ever have the same closeness that they had before," noting that Harry and William's relationship could heal when the former returns to the UK for Princess Diana's memorial ceremony. 

“Prince Harry told me that William was the only person he could really trust and the only person he could say anything to because of their unique experience of losing a mother,” Levin, who interviewed Harry extensively for her 2018 book Harry: A Biography of a Prince, said.

“They have a lot in common, although they’re very different personalities. But I think it’s gone too far," she added. 

Earlier in January, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed Harry and William reconnected with each other over a phone call. 

However, things turned bitter again with Harry and Meghan throwing the royal family under the bus in their sit-down with Oprah. 

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Royals shielding Prince Philip from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fiasco

Royals shielding Prince Philip from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fiasco

Royal family in 'deep trauma and shock' over Meghan and Harry's explosive claims

Royal family in 'deep trauma and shock' over Meghan and Harry's explosive claims

Jennifer Lopez was considering parting ways with Alex Rodriguez since months

Jennifer Lopez was considering parting ways with Alex Rodriguez since months
Prince William 'extremely protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan-Harry fiasco

Prince William 'extremely protective' of Kate Middleton after Meghan-Harry fiasco
Kanye West's net worth revealed amid reports of divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's net worth revealed amid reports of divorce from Kim Kardashian
Katherine Heigl says she is

Katherine Heigl says she is "bionic now"
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's court battle takes new turn over 'proof of domestic abuse'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's court battle takes new turn over 'proof of domestic abuse'
Fortnite’s season 6 opening cinematic launched

Fortnite’s season 6 opening cinematic launched
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'looking forward' to become parents

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'looking forward' to become parents
Billie Eililsh’s new look photo breaks internet with over a million views in just six minutes

Billie Eililsh’s new look photo breaks internet with over a million views in just six minutes

Latest

view all