Thursday Mar 18 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch also spoke about his experience working with WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen

British star Benedict Cumberbatch has finally broken his silence about all those WandaVision rumours.

The 44-year-old actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday where he addressed the buzz about his possible cameo on the Disney+ series as Doctor Strange.

The Avengers: Endgame actor quipped: "I can feel the Tom Holland in me coming out,” referencing the Spider-Man star’s history of revealing secret of unreleased Marvel flicks.

"If it didn't happen then I'm sorry about that. If it did, hell, what a lot to look forward to. But if it didn't, I don't know why,” he said, giving a guarded reply.

He also spoke about his experience working with WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, saying: "She's amazing. She's on our show and it's a very exciting next step for Wanda… and that's all I'm going to say because now I'm at home and there are microphones everywhere."

"I'm not safe here,” he joked.

