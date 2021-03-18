Rob Kardashian 'works on his health' as he turns 34

Rob Kardashian is ringing in his 34th birthday with a low key celebration surrounded with his family.

According to People, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are gathering in momager Kris Jenner’s residence.

"The family is throwing him a birthday party at Kris [Jenner's] house," a source said.

"It's only the family. Dream is there too."

While Rob has been largely absent from the spotlight in recent years, the source said that he "is doing well" as he is working on his health.

"He comes along for all the family vacations, but still prefer to stay out of the spotlight. He is working on his health and seems happy," adds the source.