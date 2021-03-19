Queen Elizabeth's bitter response to racism allegation an 'underlying jab' at Meghan

Queen Elizabeth saying their recollection of the incident may vary was an 'underlying jab' at Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth came out in full force against Meghan Markle's racism allegation in an official statement released by the Buckingham Palace.

According to sources, the fact that the monarch said Meghan and Palace's recollection of the incident may vary was an 'underlying jab' at the Duchess.

'The comment indicates dissent among the family at some of the claims made in the interview,' a royal insider told PEOPLE.

During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan made a series of allegations against the insititution saying it silenced her and denied her seeking help when she was going through emotional distress.



The Duchess also said there were concerns raised about 'how dark Archie's skin colour might be.'

Reacting to these revelations, the Palace said "some recollections may vary" when it comes to the issues and concerns raised in Meghan's interview.