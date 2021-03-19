Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's bitter response to racism allegation an 'underlying jab' at Meghan

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth saying their recollection of the incident may vary was an 'underlying jab' at Meghan Markle 

Queen Elizabeth came out in full force against Meghan Markle's racism allegation in an official statement released by the Buckingham Palace. 

According to sources, the fact that the monarch said Meghan and Palace's recollection of the incident may vary was an 'underlying jab' at the Duchess. 

'The comment indicates dissent among the family at some of the claims made in the interview,' a royal insider told PEOPLE. 

During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan made a series of allegations against the insititution saying it silenced her and denied her seeking help when she was going through emotional distress. 

The Duchess also said there were concerns raised about 'how dark Archie's skin colour might be.' 

Reacting to these revelations, the Palace said "some recollections may vary" when it comes to the issues and concerns raised in Meghan's interview.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track

Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track
Katie Price is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods?

Katie Price is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods?
Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt in tense court war

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt in tense court war

Piers Morgan attacks Gayle King for acting as Harry and Meghan’s ‘PR mouthpiece’

Piers Morgan attacks Gayle King for acting as Harry and Meghan’s ‘PR mouthpiece’
Meghan Markle's personal information unlawfully accessed

Meghan Markle's personal information unlawfully accessed
Brad Pitt distraught after Angelina Jolie accuses him of being violent in court docs

Brad Pitt distraught after Angelina Jolie accuses him of being violent in court docs

Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max, receives praise from fans

Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max, receives praise from fans
Kris Jenner shares thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split

Kris Jenner shares thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split
Mila Kunis-starrer Four Good Days has a trailer

Mila Kunis-starrer Four Good Days has a trailer

Prince Charles dismayed by Harry and Meghan's racism claims

Prince Charles dismayed by Harry and Meghan's racism claims
TikTok superstar Addison Rae-starrer He's All That coming to Netflix

TikTok superstar Addison Rae-starrer He's All That coming to Netflix
US box office nosedived 80% in 2020, digital viewing on rise, finds report

US box office nosedived 80% in 2020, digital viewing on rise, finds report

Latest

view all