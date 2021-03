Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan on Friday left millions of his fans excited with a new Instagram post.

In his latest post, the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star teased his followers about his new project as he re-shared a picture from a colleague.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the project or any other detail.

Engin rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul Ghazi in the historical TV series which is currently being aired on Pakistan Television.