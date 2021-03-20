Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Prince Harry 'occasionally' had a 'dark cloud' over him after Diana's death

Prince Harry has gone through immense trauma since the tragic passing away of his mother, Princess Diana, and has been a dealing with it valiantly throughout all these years.



The Duke of Sussex's biographer, Angela Levin who penned Harry: Conversations With the Prince, said he had a charisma to himself that unfortunately has gone lost, specially in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I interviewed Harry for when I was writing his biography, Levin told Us Weekly. “I found him to be charismatic, sympathetic, have wonderful intuition, which he inherited from his mother [Princess Diana], and with a sort of mischievous glint in his eye. He was full of energy and fun and bounce and quite macho.”

“The Harry I saw during the interview … was quite traumatic in a way,” the biographer said while referencing his tell-all with Winfrey “He looked like a shell version of himself.”

“I found him anxious, looking nervy, absolutely hating it,” Levin added. “And I felt incredibly sad that this is what has happened to him.”

The royal author went on to add how Harry “occasionally” had a “dark cloud” over him after Diana's death, but said she feels it has become even worse in recent years.