Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

American singer Lizzo has taken charge and is looking to hire a number of ‘full figured’ dancers for her Amazon tour series.

According to People magazine the casting call for the unscripted series read, "Here's your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy — and that [expletive]."

For those unversed, Lizzo signed on for this TV series last year and this venture is said to be her first official move into television. 

More From Entertainment:

Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year
Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez
Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose
Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims

Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims
Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Latest

view all