Saturday Mar 20 2021
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday said that the music video for his song "DAYWALKER" received 4 million views in one day.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a couple of clips which show him celebrating the success of his music video. One of the video shows MGK teasing his girl friend Megan Fox.

Earlier, he had shared a clip from his music video with a caption that read, "AYWALKER! video out now. directed by me and @samcahill s/o @davidloy for pullin up and actually fighting me and @valkyrae for being @corpse_husband," he captioned his Insta post while mentioning a popular YouTuber.

