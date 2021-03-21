Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul delights fans with his brand new look

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his fans with a brand new look and fans can’t stop gushing over him.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turned to his Instagram handle and posted his dazzling picture sporting a hunting hat.

He posted the picture with caption, “Sunday mood..”

In the adorable snap, the actor is seen flashing his million dollars smile while staring at the camera.

Engin looked super cool in his brand new style.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

