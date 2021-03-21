Sania Mirza is a 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fan?

Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is popular in several countries including Pakistan and India.



Several Pakistani actors have also expressed their admiration for the Turkish actors who starred in the popular TV series.

While no top Indian actor has praised the series on social media, fans of Sania Mirza think the actress is a fan of the historical TV series.

Sania's fans have observed her Instagram likes on multiple pictures of the actors who appeared on the hit show.

The latest picture Sania liked was of Engin Altan Duzyatan, who shared his "Sunday look" on Instagram.

Check out his picture below:

Engin was recently honored with a TV award in India for his stellar performance in Ertugrul.











