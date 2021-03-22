Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

Famed rapper Kanye West is still clinging on to hopes that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian rethinks the decision to get a divorce, it has been reported.



Sources revealed that the rapper “knows that” the fashion icon doesn’t want to go through with the divorce despite her having filed the paperwork for their official split last month.

Insider spoke to HollywoodLife and said: “Kanye hasn’t filed a response to Kim’s divorce filing because he still doesn’t accept that Kim will see the divorce through to completion. He knows how Kim is and he knows that she does not want to do this.”

“He’s doing fine, though, despite everything. He really doesn’t believe that Kim is actually going to end their marriage. Kanye sees this as a move in a chess game which is why he hasn’t reacted or done anything. He seems to have no plans of filing a response anytime soon, either. Her whole family is stunned,” the source added.