Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Famed rapper Kanye West is still clinging on to hopes that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian rethinks the decision to get a divorce, it has been reported. 

Sources revealed that the rapper “knows that” the fashion icon doesn’t want to go through with the divorce despite her having filed the paperwork for their official split last month.

Insider spoke to HollywoodLife and said: “Kanye hasn’t filed a response to Kim’s divorce filing because he still doesn’t accept that Kim will see the divorce through to completion. He knows how Kim is and he knows that she does not want to do this.”

“He’s doing fine, though, despite everything. He really doesn’t believe that Kim is actually going to end their marriage. Kanye sees this as a move in a chess game which is why he hasn’t reacted or done anything. He seems to have no plans of filing a response anytime soon, either. Her whole family is stunned,” the source added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery
Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style
Johnny Depp's home raided by police

Johnny Depp's home raided by police
Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense

Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense
Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death

Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death
Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo

Latest

view all