Doting mother Gigi Hadid seen out and about with daughter Khai

Monday Mar 22, 2021
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was seen having some mother and daughter time as she took Khai out for a stroll in New York City.
The 25-year-old could be seen out and about with her daughter in a stroller in the company of a friend.
She could be seen enjoying her time as she often looked down at her baby girl from time to time.
The model kept her look relatively cozy as she sported a low baby blue trench coat which underneath was paired with a long-sleeved olive top and a pair of high-top Doc Marten boots.
The high fashion model put her hair up in a messy bun and donned sunglasses and a mask to complete her look.
