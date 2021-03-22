Doting mother Gigi Hadid seen out and about with daughter Khai

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was seen having some mother and daughter time as she took Khai out for a stroll in New York City.

The 25-year-old could be seen out and about with her daughter in a stroller in the company of a friend.

She could be seen enjoying her time as she often looked down at her baby girl from time to time.

The model kept her look relatively cozy as she sported a low baby blue trench coat which underneath was paired with a long-sleeved olive top and a pair of high-top Doc Marten boots.

The high fashion model put her hair up in a messy bun and donned sunglasses and a mask to complete her look.

