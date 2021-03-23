Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing

Snoop Dogg knows his trade quite well as he not only enthrals his fans with his music but also he makes the most of the social media game.

Recently he has shared a photo on Instagram of himself standing with David Guetta. The picture has let loose a flurry of speculations that both the music greats are entering a collaboration for some new project.

In the shared image, David Guetta looks excited about the prospect the two are discussing. While, Snoop sports a smile on his lips, emanating a feeling of contentment while looking at Guetta speak. Viewing the two music connoisseurs, their fans are more than sure that they are hashing out the 'collaboration' thing.





The photograph shows Snoop Dogg and David Guetta present in the same room which appears to be a gym or workout studio. Standing and smiling silently with his hands crossed, Snoop Dogg looks amused with what David Guetta is so much enthusiastic about. David seems to be explaining something energetically and enthusiastically.

Rumours have already started swirling that the two music moguls have joined forces to get off the ground some major project. The fans of the two musical sensations believe that the project is in the offing and about to materialize. Both the musical sensations have music in common between them so fans are right if they assume that something big is brewing.

Snoop Dogg has some other reasons to be happy about. Recently, he made a happy announcement that he has become a grandfather to another precious little baby. Moreover, he seems to be busy with the release of fresh new sounds.



