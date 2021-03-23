Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday

Jennifer Aniston shared a throwback picture from hit sitcom 'Friends' to celebrate Reese Witherspoon's 45th birthday on Sunday (March 22).

Aniston sent love to Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s sister Jill in season six of 'Friends', on her big day.

The 52-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green in 'Friends', praised how far they had come since Reese played Rachel’s sister in season six of the sitcom, which ended in 2004.



Taking to Instagram, Jen shared a picture of Rachel and Jill sitting together on Central Perk coffee shop’s famous sofa. She added the caption: ‘We’ve come a long way’ adding the hashtag ‘#thegreensisters’.

Both the charming stars previously recreated an iconic Green sisters row for fans, days after Jennifer joined Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are doing the second season of 'The Morning Show'. The stars play news anchors Alex Levy (Jen) and Bradley Jackson (Reese).