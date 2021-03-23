Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021
Renowned TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi - who was taken to hospital with appendicitis on Friday evening - is reportedly recovering well after surgery.
According to her representative, the 48-year-old actress was rushed to hospital but is now recovering and at home with Ellen and is 'doing well'.
When Ellen took Portia to the hospital she was in a lot of pain. She reportedly required emergency surgery for appendicitis.
Those who suffer from appendicitis - which occurs when there is a painful inflammation of the appendix - usually need surgery to remove the appendix as soon as possible to ensure the appendix does not burst.
Ellen, who contracted Covid-19 in December 2020, is currently looking after her wife at their home. Portia de Rossi is reportedly in stable condition.