Tuesday Mar 23 2021
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Renowned TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi - who was taken to hospital with appendicitis on Friday evening -  is reportedly recovering well after surgery.

According to her representative, the 48-year-old actress was rushed to hospital but is now recovering and at home with Ellen and is 'doing well'.

When Ellen took Portia to the hospital she was in a lot of pain. She reportedly required emergency surgery for appendicitis.

Those who suffer from appendicitis - which occurs when there is a painful inflammation of the appendix - usually need surgery to remove the appendix as soon as possible to ensure the appendix does not burst.

Ellen, who contracted Covid-19 in December 2020, is currently looking after her wife at their home. Portia de Rossi is reportedly in stable condition.

