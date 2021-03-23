Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

American actor Clint Eastwood's next movie “Cry Macho,” which he also directed will be released on October 22, 2021.

Clint Eastwood directed, produced and stars in “Cry Macho,” which will open simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max — for the first month.

The film is based on a book by N. Richard Nash of the same name. Eastwood plays a one-time rodeo. There is a washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. The pair had an unexpectedly challenging journey while they crossed rural Mexico on their way to Texas. During the journey, the horseman taught the boy what it means to be a good man.

Apart from Clint Eastwood, the star cast also includes Eduardo Minett and Dwight Yoakam. On the production side, Eastwood's work is shared by producers including Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier. Nick Schenk co-wrote the screenplay along with the author Nash.

It was in 2018 when Eastwood last featured in the movie "The Mule," which he also directed. He last directed “Richard Jewell” in 2019.

Very much active Eastwood will be turning 91 around the time the film gets released later this year.

The film will make its debut simultaneously on HBO Max when it drops in theatres. 

