Ruby Rose congratulates Wallis Day on bagging Batwoman role

Following news of Wallis Day’s casting on Batwoman for the character Kate Kane, many wondered what would the reaction of former role holder Ruby Rose.

Ruby, who had played as Kate in the first season of The CW show, surprised many as she announced to leave last May.

While a new character, Ryan Wilder, played by Javica Leslie, was introduced to take over the Batwoman mantle, it was recently revealed that Wallis had taken over Kane’s role.

Many were left wondering what Ruby's thoughts were and the star took to her Instagram Story to congratulate the star on bagging the role.

"I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate @wallisday yesterday. I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when it aired so I forgot to," she wrote.

"But I’m stoked for her! I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt... I feel great I have nothing but good vibes."