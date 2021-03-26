Chris Evans' fans get crazy about his chest tattoos

Fans of Hollywood star Chris Evans have recently noticed that the Marvel actor has tattoos on his chest which they need to have a look at.

Capitulating to his fans' earnest request for an unhindered view of the chest tattoos, the 39-year-old Avengers actor gave his fans a rare glimpse at the ink he has on his body.

It was on Tuesday (March 23) when Chris was virtually interviewed along with his brother and fellow actor Scott for Ace Universe. He can be seen wearing a low-cut white shirt with an unbuttoned shirt. His T-shirt was giving an idea of some ink on his chest, as noticed by some of his fans.

It seems to be an eagle design on one side of his chest. And, the other side reportedly reads, "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world," - a quote from author Eckhart Tolle.

Many of his fans seemed to be surprised that the actor had some tattoos on his chest. And, they demanded the Captain America star to show them the thing that is peeking out from underneath his shirt. They shared hilarious posts on social media demanding the star for a glimpse of his tattoos.

Taking to Instagram Story in October 2020, Chris Evans displayed his ink in a video. He can be seen jumping with a backflip into his pool.

