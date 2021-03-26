Chrissy Teigen opens up about her sudden exit from Twitter

Chrissy Teigen posted a screenshot of her now-deleted account on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is shedding light on why she decided to remove her account from Twitter.



The Cravings author posted a screenshot of her now-deleted account on Instagram.

"It's true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she captioned the photo.

Explaining how she does not blame the platform, the mom of two added, "It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me.

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can't read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," Teigen said earlier in a post announcing her exit.