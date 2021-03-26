Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

Demi Lovato recently sat down to address the false sense of engagement she developed as a result of her former engagement to Max Ehrich.

The singer touched upon it all during her interview with Entertainment Weekly and was quoted saying, "I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing."

"Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm okay.' Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm okay, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security."

Demi also added how getting an engagement ring on her finger just made it all ‘really real’. "The second it was off, I was like, 'You know what? I'm good. I don't need that.’ I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my [expletieve] together. It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is."

More From Entertainment:

'Tense exchange' between Prince Harry and Prince William was caught on camera: report

'Tense exchange' between Prince Harry and Prince William was caught on camera: report
Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling
Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family

Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family
Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl

Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl
Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child
´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2

´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2
Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut
Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera
Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’
Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case

Latest

view all