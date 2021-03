Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have welcomed their first child together.

The Australian TV personality and conservationist announced on Instagram that she has given birth to a baby girl.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform she wrote, "Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Bindi wrote. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."