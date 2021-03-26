Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Madonna receives backlash for Photoshopping her face onto TikToker's body

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Madonna is facing criticism for using photo editing software to edit her head onto another woman's body.

Talking to Buzzfeed, a TikToker said that the singing sensation Photoshopped her head onto her body without seeking her permission.

Daily Star reported that the singer might have edited the photo to promote her comeback album "Rebel Heart" in 2015.

Sharing the picture on social media, Madonna had written, “I look Kewl…… #rebelheart [sic],” with a red heart emoji.

TikToker Amelia Goldie said she tried to approach the singer via Instagram but received no response.

"I’d definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" she said.

