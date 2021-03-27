Benedict Cumerbatch details painful weight loss journey: 'I felt vulnerable'

Benedict Cumberbatch said losing 21 pounds for the character left him feeling 'vulnerable'

British heartthrob Benedict Cumberbatch is getting candid about his massive physical transformation.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the Sherlock star spoke about his role in The Courier as MI6 spy Greville Wynne and how losing 21 pounds for the character left him feeling “vulnerable.”

"I lost about a stone and a half [21 pounds], and it was through the usual methods of dieting, but also some extreme exercise. I was very fit," he said.

Cumberbatch said that despite his weight loss journey happening through a healthy method, he had to “shred” everything in order to "shrinkwrap [his] body mass around muscle."

"It's horrible, but it's basically a description for self-digestion, you also have to strip away muscle. And that's a very nasty thing to be doing. And you get very disoriented, you feel dehydrated, you feel hungry all the time," said the Doctor Strange star.

"You feel emotionally and physically very vulnerable, all of which plays very helpfully into a character that must have endured this for months, if not years,” he added.