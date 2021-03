Lady Gaga’s mom releases update over dognapping incident

Lady Gaga’ mom Cynthia has finally stepped forward to award fans an update following harrowing dognapping.

It all occurred on Good Day New York and Cynthia was quoted saying, “I mean under the circumstances everybody's doing as well as they can and on the path toward healing.”



In regards to the dog walker’s medical bills it was revealed by The Mirror that Gaga has decided to foot the bill given that “'doctors expect him to make a full recovery.”