Sunday Mar 28 2021
Billie Eilish is celebrity crush of David Beckham's son

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. He has recently revealed his celebrity crush.

The teenager dropped the reveal while answering a question from one of his 1.8 million Instagram followers. However, the shy happy teen answered the question but in a way tried to conceal his answer by writing it in small text.

Posting a picture of himself in a mask on Instagram Story, Cruz Beckham said that his crush is Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish was one of the luckiest celebrities who claimed her fame very early in life. She was only 14 when her song Ocean Eyes she uploaded to SoundCloud raised her to great heights. Her fanbase grew phenomenally in the coming years and her debut album in 2019 received international success, becoming one of the highest-selling albums of the year.

Billie Eilish continued to gather feathers to her cap during her career as she is also the youngest ever person to win a Grammy Award. The teenaged singer also recorded the title theme for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Responding to some other question, David Beckham's son revealed that orange and purple are his favourite colours. Cruz also disclosed he was working on some new music for fans.

Previously Cruz sang a cover version of Charlie Puth's 2015 hit One Call Away. He also released his own Christmas song back in 2016, If Everyday Was Christmas.

The emerging singer turned 16 in February. His mother, Victoria Beckham, shared a video of him singing and gushing: "Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #harperseven x."

David Beckham also celebrated his son's birthday by sharing a series of photos and videos of Cruz growing up. David Beckham captioned the post: "Happy 16th Birthday to my little man... Have the most amazing day, dad is so proud of you, love you always and forever. Sorry about the singing @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven @friends."


