Sunday Mar 28 2021
Prince William grabs the title of ‘sexiest bald man’ but Twitter isn’t happy

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Prince William snagged away another title but this one isn't as bizarre as it could get. 

The Sun reported that the Duke of Cambridge was named as the ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world by a Google search study that claims the word was used for the future king 17.6 million times.

William, 38, routed other popular bald hunks include Stanley Tucci who became a top Twitter trend as users claimed The Hunger Games actor was the one who actually deserved the title.

A Twitter user wrote: “not prince william being named sexiest bald man when literally stanley tucci, shemar moore, and many other sexy bald men exist.”

"How the hell can someone say Prince William is the worlds sexiest bald man when Stanley Tucci exists,” another added. 

“No Prince William is not the hottest bald man, Stanley Tucci is and I won’t hear anymore on this conversation,” a third chimed in. 

