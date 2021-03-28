Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
'Kate Middleton is one the most dignified women', royal insider defends duchess

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

One of the most popular members of the British royal family is without a doubt, Kate Middleton. 

This widely-popular belief about the Duchess of Cambridge was solidified by a royal insider who called her ‘one of the most dignified women you will ever meet.’

Speaking the recent claims made by Meghan Markle about her, the royal insider said that the Oprah Winfrey interview was difficult for her to digest but she pulled herself together.

The grapevine told Us Weekly: “The interview was particularly difficult for Kate to digest, but she’s pulled herself together and is staying strong for the royal family and her children.”

“Kate’s an extremely protective mother and while she’s all about open communication, George, Charlotte and Louis are still young."

“Kate is definitely strong enough to get through this. She has a lead by example attitude, so it’s important for her to be a good role model to them,” the insider went on to say.

“George and Charlotte are back at school, but she’s been spending her evenings with them. The children always brighten up her day, and she always says that when she goes through a difficult time, having her family there always help,” they added. 

