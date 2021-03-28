Can't connect right now! retry
Viola Davis gets candid about taking on the role of Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’

'Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true,' said Showtime's president of entertainment 

American actor Viola Davis is sharing her most candid thoughts about essaying the role of former US first lady Michelle Obama.

Chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Help actor, 55, spoke about what it is like portraying Obama in the upcoming anthology series, The First Lady.

Upon being asked if she had been in touch with Obama since she took on the role, Davis said: "Oh yes, I have ... for several hours."

"And it's terrifying because ... sometimes someone doesn't live up to whatever image you have in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it's quite frightening," she said, adding: "It really is."

Showtime's series will dig into the personal as well as the political lives of the first ladies of the United States.

Showtime's president of entertainment Jana Winograde said in a statement: "Throughout our history, presidents' spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation's leaders but on the country itself.”

"[The show] fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events,” she continued.

"Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series," she added. 

