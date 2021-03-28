Spongebob Squarepants scrapped over ‘inappropriate story lines’: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Spongebob Squarepants scrapped over ‘inappropriate story lines’

Reportedly, the beloved children’s show Spongebob Squarepants has been pulled from Nickelodeon’s streaming rotation due to concerns of inappropriate story lines.

The report was brought forward by IGN and according to its findings, the company decided to remove two of its most ‘inappropriate’ episodes, Mid-Life Crustacean and Kwarantined Krab from rotation.

In a official statement the company explained, Mid-Life Crustacean has been out of rotation since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate."

The company also explained the reason behind Kwarantiined Krab’s removal and added that it’s because the episode “centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic.”

