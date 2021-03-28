Lady Gaga receives a special birthday gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky

US singer and actress Lady Gaga, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today, received a special gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky.



The Rain On Me singer turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo and revealed that she received a gift from her beau while she is in Rome.

Lady Gaga wrote, “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday.”

“I love you honey”, she said and added “I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need”, followed by heart emoticons.

The singer-actress is currently in Italy for the filming of Black Widow.



Lady Gaga and Michael were seen together for the first time spending New Year’s Eve together.

After posting a couple of PDA-filled photos, the couple made their Instagram official with a loved-up post.

Moreover, Michael is the first man Gaga has dated publicly since splitting from her ex-fiance Christian Carino in February 2019.