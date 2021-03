Watch: Olivia Rodrigo wipes out Instagram with cryptic teasers

Olivia Rodrigo left fans befuddled the moment she decided to delete her entire Instagram feed.

The Driving License singer only left behind two video posts following her delete spree, both spaced eight hours apart.

The videos in question feature an old-school TV that’s playing a melting ice-cream cone and old school road trip vibes on an infinite loop.

The videos contain no sound nor caption and fans immediately began storming the singer’s comment sections with speculations.

Check out the videos below: