Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

'Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life ,' Jason Derulo said

Jason Derulo is all set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes. 

The ecstatic news was shared by Derulo on Instagram in an endearing post captioned, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes." 

Sharing the same news, the model wrote on an image of her beau holding her baby bump on the beach, "Mom & Dad." 

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Derulo revealed how he met 26-year-old Frumes at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemc hit the globe. 

He shared how the lockdown impacted his life, "After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don't think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I'm on a plane every single day. Things will definitely have to change."

More From Entertainment:

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow

Woody Allen denies sexual abuse allegations placed by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battling with pneumonia while filming Black Widow
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie begins new romantic journey with mystery man
Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth

Zac Efron hurts himself while filming Down to Earth
Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling

Katie Price supported by fans amid online trolling
Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night

Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night
Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother

Justin Bieber's new tattoo angers his mother
Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Queen Elizabeth to reject Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest offer: report

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Esra Bilgic looks chic in western outfit

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's car stolen from LA home
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

'Kurulus: Osman' star hits 16 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all