Jason Derulo all set to welcome first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

'Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life ,' Jason Derulo said

Jason Derulo is all set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes.

The ecstatic news was shared by Derulo on Instagram in an endearing post captioned, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."

Sharing the same news, the model wrote on an image of her beau holding her baby bump on the beach, "Mom & Dad."

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Derulo revealed how he met 26-year-old Frumes at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemc hit the globe.

He shared how the lockdown impacted his life, "After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don't think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I'm on a plane every single day. Things will definitely have to change."