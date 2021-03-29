Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on marriage issues with Kanye West

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian explained how the internet and the media notices flaws in her marriage with Kanye West 

Kim Kardashian spoke out about her rift with estranged husband Kanye West during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

Explaining how the internet and the media notices flaws in their alliance, the reality TV star said, “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have." 

“I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, but I’m going to choose to not really talk about it on here," she added. 

Earlier in July 2020, West went on a Twitter rampage saying he had been trying to get divorce from his wife Kim. 

The 43-year-old billionaire released a public apology days later.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye tweeted at the time. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. 

