Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber makes it to top spots on Billboard's Hot 100 & 200 charts!

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

American-Canadian singer Justin Bieber is basking under yet another big and happy news as his more music-lovers are excited to hear his new music.

The 27-year-old vocalist has made it to the top of both of Billboard‘s big charts – the Hot 100 singles and the Billboard 200 albums.

It was Justin Bieber's latest single “Peaches” that features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted at the number one spot at the Billboard hot 100. This is the Baby singer's seventh time at the Hot 100 No 1.

Justin Bieber's "Peaches" song is the 1,119th No. 1 single in the 62-year history of the Hot 100. It is also the 50th single making it to the top spot. Previously, the Canadian singer's single that perched on the number one spot was “Stuck With U" - pandemic duet with Ariana Grande.

The singer is at par with fellow Canadian Drake as the two singers have the most No 1 debuts on the Hot 100 for a male artist, with four each.

Separately, Justin Bieber's new album, Justice, with a freshly released “Triple Chucks Deluxe” version, became the singer’s eighth No 1 album.

Justin now joins the bandwagon with BTS and Taylor Swift for debuting at the top position on both charts simultaneously. Pop icon Taylor Swift made it twice actually. 

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato on having children

Demi Lovato on having children

Khloe Kardashian's ex-spouse regrets cheating as his big mistake

Khloe Kardashian's ex-spouse regrets cheating as his big mistake
Megan Thee Stallion rises up for victims of Atlanta spa shootings

Megan Thee Stallion rises up for victims of Atlanta spa shootings
Gwen Stefani-Blake Shelton wedding: Will Adam Levine take the singing job?

Gwen Stefani-Blake Shelton wedding: Will Adam Levine take the singing job?
Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation

Gigi Hadid flexes her 'tutor’s' skills in jaw dropping transformation
Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row

Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row
Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

Prince Charles’s time on the throne to end sooner than expected

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'

Piers Morgan endorses Prince Harry as King of England: 'Modern and different'
Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan stayed silent on Prince Andrew out of respect for Eugenie

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood

Gwen Stefani describes what it is like to age in Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages

Sharon Osbourne takes CBS to court over 'forced exit' damages
Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Prince Harry termed 'resentful, bitter' after new job offer

Latest

view all