Piers Morgan questions how Harry could be happy with a 'social climber' like Meghan

Infamous British TV personality Piers Morgan is baffled about how Prince Harry could possibly be content with Meghan Markle.



In his article penned for the Mail on Sunday, the talk show host asked how the Duke of Sussex could actually be happy going against his family with the Oprah Winfrey interview and supporting his “social climber” wife.

"I expected such disingenuous. self-serving wrecking-ball stuff from a social-climbing Hollywood actress like Ms Markle, but for Harry to publicly shred his family and the Monarchy like this, while Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, is so out of character for a man who once bravely served his Queen and country in war,” wrote the Good Morning Britain host.

“He can't be happy doing this, surely? “ he asked.

The broadcaster had earlier blasted the couple as well following their interview with Oprah and his harsh remarks had led to a controversy erupting around him as many demanded an apology from him.