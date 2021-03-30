Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Miley Cyrus awestruck by Britney Spears's tribute for her

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

American singer Britney Spears gave a shout out to singer Miley Cyrus leaving her gushing over the tribute. 

The Toxic singer honoured the women in who inspire her in an Instagram post and amongst them was the former Disney star.

An insider close to the Midnight Sky singer has now told HollywoodLife how she felt about getting praises from Spears.

“Miley truly loves Britney. She’s a huge supporter and also a lifelong fan, so getting a shout out from her was a massive honor,” the source said.

The source claimed that Cyrus has been “pushing for the Free Britney movement even before the documentary [Framing Britney Spears] even came out, so she’s very aware of what Britney has been going through and very touched that her support has helped Britney.”

A second insider told the portal: “When it comes to people like Britney Spears, [Miley] considers her a legend.”

“So, to be on Britney’s radar in a positive light is such an amazing moment for Miley. She feels so much for Britney and what she has gone through, and if she had a chance to help, she would,” they said.

“She respects the woman that Britney has become and has always been to Miley. So, if there is anything that Miley does that makes Britney happy, that is such an honor for Miley. It is a remarkable feeling,” the source added. 

