Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Lady Gaga's House of Gucci: Gucci heiress disapproves of father portrayal by Al Pacino

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Patricia Gucci, the daughter of Aldo Gucci, the patriarch of the Gucci fashion empire, hit out at the filmmakers for portraying her father as “a diminutive, overweight thug." She said her father was actually a beautiful man as all good epithets like “tall, slender, and blue-eyed” best describe him.

The scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty was critical of the filmmakers for selecting Al Pacino to play her father in an upcoming flick about a family murder that features Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as lead characters.

Ms Gucci, who was born in Britain, voiced her concerns after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. Directed by Sir Ridley Scott, the film will premiere in November.

The Gucci fashion empire's owner wrote, “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos.”

The movie "House of Gucci" tells the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was murdered in the foyer of his office in 1995 at the behest of Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had ditched for another woman.

Lady Gaga is playing Patrizia Reggiani opposite actor Adam Driver who is portraying her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. The Romanian model Madalina Ghenea also stars in the movie, playing Italian screen diva Sophia Loren.

