Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie imitating Meghan Markle with unique baby pictures?

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Princess Eugenie's snaps have been taken in a garden setting, mirroring those of Harry and Meghan Markle 

Princess Eugenie gave a glimpse at her beautiful baby boy, who she welcomed recently, in a heartfelt picture uploaded on the internet. 

The pictures are similar in style to fellow mother Meghan Markle's images which feature her perfect little family, including Prince Harry and baby Archie. 

As seen, many of Eugenie's snaps have been taken in a garden setting, mirroring those of Harry and Meghan cradling baby Archie in the garden of their Californian home.

Eugenie introduced her first born to the world in the adorable post that was captioned as, "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Similar to Eugenie, Meghan is reportedly planning a home birth for her second baby, after she was rushed to get to hospital in time for the safe delivery of Archie.

A source said, "Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans.

"In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely.

