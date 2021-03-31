Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Meghan and Harry drive neighbours out only a month after they moved in

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Only a month after their arrival, Meghan and Harry's neighbours decided to move out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped in their forever home in Montecito, California to begin their fairytale journey in the US.

However, only a month after their arrival, the Duke and Duchess's neighbours decided to move out. 

This is because ever since the duo relocated to the upscale locality, prices of the estates have seen a drastic spike. 

So much so, that it's becoming hard to afford a house in the lavish area and neighbours are deciding to cash in and sell up.

As reported by Forbes, actor Rob Lowe's former home, which is within walking distance of Meghan and Harry's new abode, was placed on the market for a whopping $22.5million.

The property is similar to that of Meghan and Harry's, with it being designed to look like an English country manor.

The fancy residence has been described by the real estate agency as, "An enchanting estate to inspire adventurers of all ages, this legacy property embodies the epitome of Montecito and Southern California."

