Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Amber Heard's savage response to Johnny Depp's fans calling her 'gold digger'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's fans are not backing down from taking digs at the celebrities

Amber Heard had a major win over Johnny Depp in his wife-beater defamation case against a publication. 

While the former spouses are at war with each other, their fans are not backing down from making digs at the celebrities. 

Recently, Heard was labelled as 'gold digger' by Depp's fans and her response to them was savage. 

It all started when the Aquaman actress took to Twitter to attack Depp's lawyer by calling him short. 

One fan responded by saying, “I’d rather be short than an abusive gold digger.” 

Heard reacted by saying, “It’s good to be realistic with your goals.”

She did not stop there. Heard went after some other fans of her former husband. When one wrote, “The only reason why JD lost his case is bc he was up against Rupert Murdock, not Amanda Heard. So in VA, it's gonna be vastly different....” 

Amber immediately hit back by saying: “It must be so hard.”

