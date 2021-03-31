Top summer trends for 2021 you should look out for

The summer season is here which means we all have to revamp our closets with the latest trends.

From feminine silhouettes to colourful accessories, this list is never ending but take a look at some of the hottest trends that are taking over this summer season:

Small bags:

From celebrities to influencers all of them can be seen putting their best foot forward with a small handbag in the crook of their arm. While it may not fit a lot, it certainly looks much fashionable than a large, bulky bag.

Balloon Sleeves:

This summer it’s all about the sleeves. You are sure to stand out with this silhouette on a night out or or a casual lunch. Dress it up or dress it down, the options are unlimited with this style.

Funky Rings:

The bigger and the more colourful the better. It’s all about colour and size this season so be sure to bring out your rings.

Wide leg jeans:

Skinny jeans take a backseat as the wide leg jean is here to stay. This super versatile piece can be used to dress up or dress down any look.

Blazers:

For the girl on the go a blazer is a key piece. It not only pulls a look together but also exudes boss vibes. Coming in a variety of fits, colours and fabrics, there is a blazer out there for every girl.

Tie Dye:

The most notable trend of the year has taken over every girl’s closet. Coming in an array of colour combinations and styles, the trend is not only funky and expressive but perfect for the summers.