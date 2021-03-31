Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle

Shortly after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby contradicted Meghan Markle's claim that she married Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018, Piers Morgan has asked the Church of England's head to "either apologise or lose his job".



The famous TV show host took to Twitter and wrote, "The Archbishop of Canterbury should either apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims - or lose his job.

Earlier, Justin Welby said, “The legal marriage took place on that Saturday,” adding that he personally signed the marriage certificate. “I would have committed a crime if I had signed something that was not true.”

