Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Shortly after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby contradicted  Meghan Markle's claim that she married Prince Harry several days before the official lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018, Piers Morgan has asked the Church of England's head to "either apologise or lose his job".

The famous TV show host took to Twitter and wrote, "The Archbishop of Canterbury should either apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims - or lose his job.

Earlier,  Justin Welby said,  “The legal marriage took place on that Saturday,” adding that he personally signed the marriage certificate. “I would have committed a crime if I had signed something that was not true.”

More From Entertainment:

Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab
Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap

Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap
Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary
Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2

Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2
Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album

Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album
Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’

Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’

Latest

view all