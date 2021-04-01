Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Hailey Bieber's matching tattoo describes how much she loves her husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have craze of inking as the couple got so many tattoos on their body.

The Canadian singer recently got a peach inked on his neck to pay homage to his new song, 'Peaches'. Hailey also got the same on her arm.

The supermodel, who previously hoped Justin would stop getting neck tattoos, got a matching peach tattoo with her husband on her arm.

Like her husband, Hailey's ink was also done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo which appears to be smaller than the singer's.

The charming model previously got matching ink with her cousin Ireland Baldwin. The fashion sensation also has a matching tat with Kendall Jenner — they both have broken hearts inked on their bodies.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have impressed many with heir love story as they enjoy their married life the most. 

