Indian actor Kader Khan's son dies in Canada

Abdul Quddus Khan, the elder son of late Indian actor Kader Khan has passed away, local media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, Khan breathed his last in Canada and cause of his death was yet to be known.

The reports said that the son of Kader Khan worked as a security guard at an airport in Canada.

Kader Khan, who died in 2018, was the father of three sons Abdul Quddus Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Nawaz Khan.

Khan was an acclaimed Indian actor who worked in more than 300 films and received accolades for his stellar performances.