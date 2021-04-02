Royal accused of racism by Meghan Markle thought she's 'misfit for royalty'

Issue is more to do with Meghan Markle being the 'wrong sort of American' for the royal family

Meghan Markle made racism allegations against the royal family in her bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



One biographer, who claims to know which royal is being accused of racism, insists the issue is more to do with Meghan being the 'wrong sort of American' for the royal family, than it is to do with racism.

Socialite Lady Colin Campbell, said in a lengthy YouTube video that well-placed palace sources confirmed to her the name of the royal being accused of racism.



Campbell said the royal was “vociferous” in her objections about the Duchess being a “misfit” for royalty and that the issue was never “about race.”

The “concerned member of the family” instead “objected always on the grounds of character … cultural differences,” Campbell claimed.

One of the biggest concerns was the then-actress being “the wrong sort of American” to make a suitable royal, Campbell said. She called Meghan the “cool Californian babe” who believes “all of problems in life can be solved with a trip to the beach and avocado."

Campbell insisted that as soon as the Harry's family's realised that his romance with Meghan was more than a “fling,” the senior royal knew well enough she was a “hustler” who would be “nothing but trouble” for the monarchy.

“She’s managed to convince him that any criticism of her is based upon race, and he’s so dumb that he has actually swallowed that line,” Campbell said, accusing Markle of “playing the race card.”