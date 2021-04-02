Georgia Fowler announces her first pregnancy with beau Nathan Dalah

Victoria's model Georgia Fowler has shared happy news about her pregnancy, saying she is expecting first child with restaurateur boyfriend Nathan Dalah.



The 28-year-old Kiwi described her bliss in a sweet note as she wrote: 'Nathan and I couldn't be happier to share our exciting news with you. We cannot wait to meet you little one and begin our next adventure together.'



Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared happy news on Instagram alongside a series of black and white snaps of her baby bump.

She added: 'It's been hard to keep this one quiet, but now it's pretty hard to hide.'



She finished: 'The best is yet to come.'

Last month, Georgia revealed that social media has made her 'scared of having daughters,'adding that: 'It does worry me on the flipside if there are very young girls posting images of themselves, that may be a bit too provocative for their age.'



Nathan, 26, who is co-founder of the Fishbowl restaurant group, also shared the sweet baby news on his respective Instagram account and revealed they're having a daughter.

