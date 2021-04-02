Prince William does not trust Prince Harry after leaked private conversation

Prince William feels uncomfortable in talking to Prince Harry and believes he has 'twisted the truth'

Prince William is having a hard time placing his trust in Prince Harry after their negotiation talks were leaked to the press by Gayle King.



As insiders have revealed, William feels uncomfortable in talking to his younger brother Harry and believes he has 'twisted the truth.'

Not only this, William even thinks Harry is taking 'cheap shots,' said the source.

“William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth,” a source told Us Weekly.

He "now feels uncomfortable” talking to Harry on the phone because “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," the insider said.

While it is unclear how the brothers will reunite, the source revealed, “The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family."

