Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William does not trust Prince Harry after leaked private conversation

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Prince William feels uncomfortable in talking to Prince Harry and believes he has 'twisted the truth'

Prince William is having a hard time placing his trust in Prince Harry after their negotiation talks were leaked to the press by Gayle King. 

As insiders have revealed, William feels uncomfortable in talking to his younger brother Harry and believes he has 'twisted the truth.'

Not only this, William even thinks Harry is taking 'cheap shots,' said the source. 

“William was left reeling. He says it was a cheap shot to leak details of their private call and that he twisted the truth,” a source told Us Weekly.

He "now feels uncomfortable” talking to Harry on the phone because “He’s putting himself at risk of the same thing happening again," the insider said.

While it is unclear how the brothers will reunite, the source revealed, “The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family."

More From Entertainment:

Georgia Fowler announces her first pregnancy with beau Nathan Dalah

Georgia Fowler announces her first pregnancy with beau Nathan Dalah
Meghan Markle dropped hints of her tell-all interview before joining royal family

Meghan Markle dropped hints of her tell-all interview before joining royal family
Kylie Jenner shows off her killer abs in orange crop top

Kylie Jenner shows off her killer abs in orange crop top
Queen Elizabeth receives second COVID-19 jab before maskless appearance

Queen Elizabeth receives second COVID-19 jab before maskless appearance

Royal accused of racism by Meghan Markle thought she's 'misfit for royalty'

Royal accused of racism by Meghan Markle thought she's 'misfit for royalty'
Hailey Bieber shares her sweetheart Justin's adorable snap with his beloved friend

Hailey Bieber shares her sweetheart Justin's adorable snap with his beloved friend
Salma Hayek spotted on House of Gucci set

Salma Hayek spotted on House of Gucci set
Bella Thorne calls upon women to live the life they want

Bella Thorne calls upon women to live the life they want
Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom breaks down in tears over abusive trolls

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom breaks down in tears over abusive trolls
Ellie Goulding has a reason to hold back pregnancy announcement

Ellie Goulding has a reason to hold back pregnancy announcement

Daniel Craig gets another big deal - two Knives Out sequels

Daniel Craig gets another big deal - two Knives Out sequels
Justin Bieber reacts to backlash over Martin Luther King interlude in album Justice

Justin Bieber reacts to backlash over Martin Luther King interlude in album Justice

Latest

view all