Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition

In light of the raging pandemic Big Hit Entertainment decided to release its first ever E-Book and font featuring the canceled Connect BTS exhibition.

The exhibition was initially revealed to be a public art project taking place in five cities, including: London, New York, Seoul, Buenos Aires and Berlin.

The theme was to craft pieces that “resonate with BTS’s philosophy” on art and music, but was canceled due to covid-19.

Given the sudden cancelation, Big Hit Entertainment decided to give away a book that explained BTS’s connection to music and its foreword reads, “We continue to be amazed by the boundary-breaking power of music when we meet and communicate with our fans through music and see our message resonate with them, and when we, in turn, are healed and comforted through this process. The same must be with the visual arts.”

“We believe that art in any form shines brightest when more people can easily access, experience and share it… We all come from different cultures, and speak different languages. But we are here together because we respect the value of diversity, and to send the message that different is good. It’s the belief that our diversity can create a world where differences do not render us apart but “connect” us together through our uniqueness.”