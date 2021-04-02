Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition

In light of the raging pandemic Big Hit Entertainment decided to release its first ever E-Book and font featuring the canceled Connect BTS exhibition.

The exhibition was initially revealed to be a public art project taking place in five cities, including: London, New York, Seoul, Buenos Aires and Berlin.

The theme was to craft pieces that “resonate with BTS’s philosophy” on art and music, but was canceled due to covid-19.

Given the sudden cancelation, Big Hit Entertainment decided to give away a book that explained BTS’s connection to music and its foreword reads, “We continue to be amazed by the boundary-breaking power of music when we meet and communicate with our fans through music and see our message resonate with them, and when we, in turn, are healed and comforted through this process. The same must be with the visual arts.”

“We believe that art in any form shines brightest when more people can easily access, experience and share it… We all come from different cultures, and speak different languages. But we are here together because we respect the value of diversity, and to send the message that different is good. It’s the belief that our diversity can create a world where differences do not render us apart but “connect” us together through our uniqueness.”

More From Entertainment:

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings
BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts
The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop
Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king
Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’

Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’
BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV

BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV
ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

Latest

view all