Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Lagertha who plays detective in 'Big Sky' stuns in latest pictures

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

ABC's crime drama "Big Sky" would return for spring premier on April 13. The crime drama has become one of the most watched shows on TV. It features Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick as a detective.

Katheryn rose to global fame for her spectacular performance as Lagertha in "Vikings".

The actress recently informed her fans that her show would start airing again on April 13.

Meanwhile, she treated her fans with a couple of pictures in which she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Check out her Instagram pictures below:




