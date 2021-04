Salman Khan joined Bollywood stars and colleagues from the Indian entertainment industry to celebrate Ajay Devgn's birthday.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Ajay and wrote "Happy birthday brother, wish u all the health, happiness, success.. stay blessed stay safe".

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared Ajay's picture on Instagram and said he is the most amazing person.

Ajay took to social media to thank his fans and everybody who sent him birthday wishes.